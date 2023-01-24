The Dead Space remake will feature a mysterious alternative ending

More twists and turns

Dead Space remake’s trophy list has been published, revealing that it will feature an alternative ending not seen in the original game.

Published by TrueTrophies (via TheGamer ), the Dead Space remake’s trophy list includes an achievement called ‘Reunion’, which is rewarded to those who “see the alternative ending on any difficulty mode”.

It’s unclear what this alternative ending will involve (fortunately) and developer EA Motive hasn’t confirmed there is indeed more than one ending, but I’m certainly intrigued to see what the studio has up its sleeve for the finale of Isaac Clarke’s journey through the Ishimura.

It’ll also be interesting to see if this alternative ending changes the franchise’s canon in any way, as any major changes could potentially have a longer-tail impact should EA Motive decide to remake Dead Space 2 and 3 – though the developer hasn’t indicated any plans for this.

Leaks galore

Dead Space remake leaks are rife ahead of the game’s release on January 27. Lengthy gameplay videos have been shared online that reveal some of the remake’s biggest surprises. EA has removed these videos but not before their contents were spread throughout the web.

I personally haven’t looked at them as I’m currently playing through the original Dead Space for the first time and don’t want to spoil it. But if you want to avoid specific spoilers then I advise being wary on social media. Just go into a hibernation pod until release day.

By Vic Hood