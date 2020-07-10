Stunning Milan comeback rock Juve

Juventus’ title hopes were dealt a blow at San Siro as AC Milan produced a rousing comeback to beat the champions 4-2.

The visitors looked to be heading for a comfortable win when Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo found the net to put them in a commanding position.

But the Rossoneri turned the game on its head during a remarkable six-minute spell, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao giving them a lead that had looked unlikely seconds earlier.

The superb Ante Rebic rounded off the win with 10 minutes left to complete the turnaround.

With practically the last kick of the first 45 minutes, Ibrahimovic, who had earlier forced a couple of routine saves from Wojciech Szczesny, thought he had given his side the lead, only to be rightly called offside.

Within seconds of the restart, the deadlock was eventually broken, with Rabiot winning the ball in midfield, sprinting forward and leaving Milan defenders in a heap before unleashing a fantastic effort into the top corner.

Shortly afterwards, a defensive calamity allowed Juve to double their lead, with Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer getting in each other’s way and allowing Ronaldo to apply a simple finish.

Just as Milan looked buried, they sprung to life. First Ibrahimovic converted a VAR-awarded penalty after a handball from Leonardo Bonucci. Minutes later, they were level as Franck Kessie finished off a fine team move, before Rafael Leao’s smart finish put them in front to complete an incredible seven-minute turnaround.

Ante Rebic, who had pointed out Bonucci’s handball and was involved in Leao’s goal, rounded off the win 10 minutes from time with an emphatic finish after a terrible pass from Alex Sandro.

The impact of the loss on Juve is lessened by Lazio’s shock loss to Lecce and they remain seven points clear at the top. Milan’s hunt for a European place remains well and truly alive. – Eurosport