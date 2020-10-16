Stay focused: Ex-AFCON winner urges Felix Annan

Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Joe Carr has admonished goalkeeper Felix Annan to remain focused, after reports that the skipper was dejected at Kotoko.

Annan lost his first choice spot under Coach Maxwell Konadu to Kwame Baah after he took time off and dashed to the altar to marry his adored girlfriend at Dormaa.

The former Feyenoord goalkeeper was handed four starts in the truncated Ghana Premier League and rumour has it that the 25-year-old must be bidding farewell with the introduction of Razak Abalora, who signed for the Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Wednesday, the 1982 AFCON winner Joe Carr has encouraged Felix to stay focused and work hard to repossess his spot.

“He must train hard and recapture his position instead of complaining. I will not choose marriage over my career because a woman can leave you when things are very bad, so for me it is career first, other things come second.”

He insisted that Annan could have postponed the wedding and focus on the match first.

“After all, it’s the engagement or the traditional marriage that matters – not the wedding.

“If you decide to go and marry at a time when your club has a crucial match and another goalkeeper takes advantage of the situation, you must live by your decision,” Carr added.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY