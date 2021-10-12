Say Goodbye to Unwanted Hair and Hello to Permanent Results Thanks to the ESTE Medical Group

Removal of unwanted hair can be a pain. When you think of dealing with in-grown hairs, razor burn, and constant itching, it makes shaving such a strenuous activity. Waxing has been a popular alternative for some time, but laser hair removal has become a go-to solution today, thanks to technology. Este Medical Group has seen a rise in people considering laser hair removal over the past few years.

Este Medical Group is a leading skin and hair specialist group having over two decades of cosmetic and healthcare services experience. With over 300 professionals and numerous clinics across the globe, Este Medical helps people deal with their cosmetic needs and educates them on new treatments, one of which is laser hair removal.

Like every new technology, many people have jumped on the laser treatment bandwagon without fully understanding what it is and how it works. Este Medical Group always ensures to educate its clients on each procedure and technology so you can weigh the pros and cons and make an informed decision.

Here is everything you need to know about laser hair removal as explained by the experts at Este Medical Group:

Laser hair removal is a non-surgical procedure that is also non-invasive, making it ideal for many people.

Shave, not wax before laser hair removal – According to Este Medical Group, you should shave at least 24 hours before your laser appointment. Shaving on the day should be avoided as the razor might lift your skin which can be dangerous.

It works everywhere – you can get laser hair treatment done anywhere on your body where you have unwanted hair.

Everyone’s results vary; for some, the treatment might last for years, while others might lose the hair permanently at one go.

Your hair will fall out over time and not immediately. It could take days or weeks, but if you want to speed up the process, exfoliate the area or use a scrub.

It is essential to exercise patience with laser hair removal. It might look like nothing has changed after the first treatment, but the process has already set in motion. Laser treatment focuses on follicles in the new growth cycle.

Like anything else, there can be side effects of laser hair removal, but they are very few. After treatment, Este Medical Group emphasizes the importance of following the precautions laid out to ensure your comfort. Redness and swelling for the first few hours are expected and should clear quickly.

As the leading specialists on laser treatments and other cosmetic procedures, Este Medical Group has served thousands of clients over the years. Getting rid of unwanted hair helps people regain their self-confidence, and their clients have expressed their gratitude for the exemplary and professional treatment by Este Medical.