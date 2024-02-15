Regional dialogue on improvised anti-personnel mines underway in Accra

A three-day regional dialogue to address the humanitar­ian impact of improvised anti-personnel mines in West Africa and the Sahel Region is currently taking place in Accra.

The event is being organised by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons in collab­oration with the Implementation Support Unit (ISU) of the Conven­tion on the Prohibition of the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel mines and their destruction.

It brought together representa­tives from various nations, organisa­tions, and stakeholders with a shared commitment of tackling the devas­tating consequences of improvised anti-personnel mines.

The objective of the event is to gain an increased understanding of the threat faced by States Parties in the region concerning contamina­tion by anti-personnel mines of an improvised nature.

It is also to raise awareness of the obligations under the conven­tion and important understandings adopted by States Parties pertain­ing to anti-personnel mines of an improvised nature.

Speaking at the event, The Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, called for global collabo­ration to address the issue.

Vice President Bawumia empha­sised the urgency of the situation, stating, “We come together with a shared commitment to safeguarding human lives, protecting commu­nities, and advancing peace and stability in our regions”.

Highlighting the Mine Ban Trea­ty’s four core aims, he stressed the importance of universal adherence, clearing mined areas, destroying stockpiled mines, and assisting victims.

He commended the 164 State Parties, including Ghana, for their successful implementation but urged a collective push for even greater numbers.

He said an estimated 110 million landmines were scattered globally, with removal costs ranging from $300 to $1000 per mine.

“Despite the financial challenges, the Landmine Monitor (2022) re­ported that States Parties destroyed over 55 million stockpiled antiper­sonnel mines, showcasing significant commitment,” he said

The Vice President stated that the report also revealed the grim reality of 2022, with at least 4,710 individ­uals killed or injured by landmines or Explosive Remnants of War (ERWs) in 49 states.

The Vice President urged non-party states to the conven­tion to ratify it, emphasising that compliance with legal instruments is crucial to preventing further human suffering.

He expressed gratitude to the European Union for sponsoring the conference and also to the organ­isers, Anti-Personnel Mine Conven­tion Implementation Support Unit (ISU), and National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, echoed these sentiments, welcoming representatives from 15 ECOWAS member states and eight African nations from the Sahel region, along with delegates from 13 countries across Europe and the America.

He said the global solidarity required to confront the humanitar­ian challenges posed by improvised anti-personnel mines.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly said the EU and its member states are parties to the convention and are strongly united in banning the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-per­sonnel mines, including those of an improvised nature.

“The convention is an example of what the EU stands for a rules based international order, rooted in the respect for human rights, and international humanitarian law,” he said.

