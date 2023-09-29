Real Madrid bounce back from derby defeat …beat Las Palmas 2-0

Real Madrid bounced back from their weekend derby defeat to Atletico by beat­ing Las Palmas 2-0 at the Bern­abeuon Wednesday night.

Brahim Diaz and Joselu struck either side of half-time to get Carlo Ancelotti’s side back to winning ways and set up an intriguing top-of-the-table clash with Girona on Saturday.

Ancelotti rested Jude Belling­ham and Luka Modric in prepara­tion for that match.

Just three days after their der­by defeat to Atletico Madrid, Real knew they could go top of the league if they beat Las Palmas and Girona dropped points at Villarreal.

Initially, Las Palmas goalkeep­er Alvaro Valles thwarted Real, making seven saves and denying a frustrated Joselu on several occasions.

But it was 18th time a charm for Real, who scored with the last kick of the first half as Diaz’s effort found the top corner.

Joselu would then get the goal he deserved after the break, glancing in a header just mo­ments before he was brought off for the returning Vinicius Jr.

As it was, Girona won 2-1 at Villarreal, meaning this year’s surprise package so far have overtaken Barcelona to top the table, with Real up to second.

And for added intrigue, Gi­rona host Real next on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti was able to leave Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric on the bench against Las Palmas in preparation for that unlikely top-of-the-table showdown. —Eurosport