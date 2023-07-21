Police search for suspected lioness in Berlin area

Police are searching for an animal they believe is a lioness in the south-western outskirts of Berlin.

A police spokeswoman said they received calls and a video alerting them to the wild animal at about midnight on Wednesday, and im­mediately began their search.

At least 30 police cars were de­ployed, and veterinarians called to assist in the search for the big cat.

Residents are being told to stay indoors until it is found.

On Thursday evening, police told a local resident that they had “just seen” the lioness and that the search for the animal had entered a “hot phase”, German outlet, Bild reported, adding that officers shouted at joggers to “get out of the woods quickly!”

Kleinmachnow Mayor, Mi­chael Grubert said authorities has not been able to verify the initial reports of the animal sighting, but it has since been seen by an officer involved in the search.

A video shared on Twitter – which police believe is real – also appeared to show a lioness in a heavily forested residential area of Kleinmachnow.

However, it is unclear where the animal came from. Local zoos, animal sanctuaries and circuses said no lions have escaped from their facilities.

Police spokesperson, Daniel Keip, told public broadcaster RBB that “in the summer you often hear reports of crocodiles in swimming lakes and then it turns out all it was, was a big duck. In this case it’s obviously totally real. We’re dealing with a lioness that’s roaming freely through Teltow, Stahnsdorf and Kleinmachnow.”

But Michel Rogall, a circus di­rector, in Teltow who was woken by police at 02:00 local time, is not so sure.

—BBC