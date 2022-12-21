Pensioner gets 10 years for defiling girl, 13

63-year-old pension­er, Francis Kuanyawu, has been sentenced to 10-years imprisonment by a Hohoe Circuit Court for defiling a 13-year-old pupil.

Kuanyawu, who appeared in the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on Monday, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati said the com­plainant was an uncle to the victim, a class three girl staying with her grandmother.

He said that on December 3, the victim went to dislodge refuse at the dump site at a location near the convict’s house.

Chief Insp. Aziati said the convict upon seeing the victim, lured her into his room, had sex­ual intercourse with her, gave her GH¢2 and warned the victim not to disclose the matter to anybody.

Prosecution said that the fol­lowing day, the victim’s grand­mother saw blood stain in her pant and interrogated her.

Chief Insp. Aziati said the victim told the grandmother that Kuanyawu had sex with her (victim), and the complainant reported the case to the police, which led to the convict’s arrest.

Prosecution said a medical report form was issued to the complainant for the victim to be taken to hospital for examination, treatment and endorsement.

Chief Insp. Aziati said the convict in his caution statement admitted the offence. — GNA