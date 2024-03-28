NHIA pays GH¢180m to healthcare providers

The National Health In­surance Authority (NHIA) says it paid GH¢180 million to various categories of healthcare providers last Friday across the country mainly for claims submitted and vetted up to December 2023.

This is in fulfillment of its mandate as a payer of healthcare services in Ghana for disease con­ditions as prescribed in the NHIS Benefit Package which covers over 95 per cent of disease condi­tions, a press statement from the authority has said.

Signed by the Acting Chief Executive, NHIA, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, it said the package was supported by over 550 formu­lations on the NHIS Medicines list to take care of all the diseases covered under the scheme, adding that management of the scheme wishes to assure the public of its commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare was delivered to all its members.

“With this payment, the NHIS is on track and not in arrears as it stays within the accepted 90-day window for the payment of vet­ted claims.”

The NHIS, the statement said one of the major social interven­tion policies established by an Act of Parliament 650 (Act 650, 2003) as amended in 2012 with Act 852 to provide access to healthcare.

It noted that healthcare pro­viders are granted credentials by the NHIA to provide services to NHIS members and are obliged by an agreement to comply with the NHIS Medicines List and Ser­vice Tariff, failure of which could attract sanctions.

As a result of recent economic conditions, the NHIA in collabo­ration with the Ghana Health Ser­vice, Christian Health Association of Ghana, and other stakeholders was comprehensively reviewing the NHIS Medicines Tariffs for appropriate adjustments to be considered.

As another measure to erad­icate illegal fees and extortions demanded from vulnerable NHIS members at some health­care facilities, the NHIA and key stakeholders have resolved to increase public education about the scheme and its benefit package, promote the entitlement of NHIS members, and conduct more community engagements to deepen understanding, buy-in, and ownership of the NHIS.

“We entreat all NHIS members to report any incidents of illegal charges or extortions to your local NHIS District Office, the call centre on 6447 (MTN &Voda­fone), or via our official social media handles (nhisghana) for redress.

Download the MyNHIS App on Google Play or App Store to register yourself and others with the use of a Ghana Card, alternatively, you can renew your membership by dialing *929# and following the prompts

BY TIMES REPORTER