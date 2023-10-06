Newcastle thump PSG at St James’ park

Local duo, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff, were on target as Newcastle United ensured there was a triumphant return of UEFA Champions League football at St James’ Park courtesy of a magnificent 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Magpies were playing their first match in the compe­tition on home turf in 20 years and responded to the electric energy of the Geordie faithful with a powerful performance that left Kylian Mbappe and Co largely frustrated.

Miguel Almiron set the ball rolling on 17 minutes when he swept in a rebound to punish slack play at the back from the visitors after Gianluigi Don­narumma had parried Alexander Isak’s thumping strike.

Eddie Howe’s men then turned a strong first 45 into a dream one as Burn nodded in Bruno Guimaraes’ cross from the left byline with the goal eventually given following a lengthy VAR check.

It got even better for the hosts five minutes into the sec­ond period as another local lad, Longstaff got in on the act with a low shot from the right side of the area that somehow squirmed underneath Donnarumma.

PSG eventually offered some semblance of a threat when Lucas Hernandez nodded in, but the Magpies remained composed late on and sealed it in stoppage time when Fabian Schar crashed home a stunning shot into the top corner.

The result sees Newcastle top Group F with four points from two outings. PSG are second on three points with AC Milan on two and Dortmund on one.

PSG had the mega star name

in Mbappe, but it was Newcas­tle’s players who delivered, to a man. The 4-1 scoreline did not flatter the hosts and the fact two local lads got on the scoresheet only added to the fairytale feel of the night.

It was hard to see how any­one could have dreamed it better as Luis Enrique’s words that no-one wanted Newcastle as the team from the fourth pot in the draw proved all too true from his point of view.

Newcastle now top the ‘Group of Death’ and while there’s a long way to go in this pool, Howe and his men have sent a message across Europe with this win and Milan and Dortmund will be wary of what lies ahead when it’s their turn to visit Tyneside.-Eurosport

