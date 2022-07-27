NEDCo loses GH¢8.5 monthly from power theft – MD

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) says it is losing GH¢ 8.5 million in revenue every month from power theft and non-payment of electricity bills by customers, the Acting Managing Director of the company, Mr Noble Dormenu, has disclosed.

That, he said, was negatively affecting the operations of the company in its mandate to deliver uninterrupted electricity supply to the people.

Mr Noble Dormenu made the disclosure when the newly elected executives of the Northern Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) called on the management in Tamale on Monday.

The meeting was to familiarise with the management and also to see how best they both could partner to help in the development of the region.

“You are the mouthpiece of the people and the region as a whole hence the need for you to help in educating the residents in the region to see the importance of paying for electricity,” he said.

“The public must respect our work by way of coming to pay for the usage of their electricity and stop stealing of power,” Mr Dormenu added.

“If the customers don’t pay for power how do we buy energy again to distribute, ? he asked.

“The only way, we can be in good books or serve our customers better is to pay for their electricity consumption, ” he added.

He said any electricity they distributed, they must get the revenue back and it was only the client who could give them that revenue.

The Acting MD commended the GJA and the media fraternity in the region for good relationship they had with them over the years.

The Chairman of the Northern Regional Chapter of the GJA, Mr Yakubu Abdul Majeed, said they were ever ready to partner with the NEDCo for the forward development of the region.

He also assured the management of NEDCo of the GJA’s support in educating the residents of their responsibilities over payment of electricity.

Mr Abdul- Majeed said the association would continue to support the company in bringing their activities to the attention of the public.

BY TIMES REPORTER