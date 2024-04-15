Mission 195, Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation present medical equipment to North Tongu

Mission 195 and Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation of North America on Saturday donated quantities of medical equipment and consumables to enhance healthcare delivery in North Tongu District in the Volta Region.

The items, which included surgical beds, ward beds, and hundreds of boxes of medical consumables, disinfectants, were worth thousands of dollars.

A member of the Mission 195, Ghana branch, Margaret Kudjoe, on behalf of colleagues abroad, presented the items which were received by Morgah Margaret and Hum­phrey Fosu Sekyere on behalf of the district health directorate and district assembly respective­ly at Bator.

Ms Kudjoe said the do­nation was in response to the medical needs of the people in the district, especially after the Akosombo Dam spillage had disrupted healthcare in the district.

She expressed optimism that the items would be put to good use to improve the well-being of the people.

Mr Sekyere expressed appre­ciation for the kind gesture, say­ing that the medical equipment had come at the right time.

“We have constructed a health centre at Mepe, we are going to equip the centre with the medical equipment and con­sumables and distribute the rest to the various health facilities to meet the needs of the people,” he said.

Ms Morgah, on behalf of the District Chief Executive, also expressed gratitude to Mission 195 and partner for supporting healthcare in the district.

Present were Osman Minta and David Addae, members of the Ghana branch.

Mission 195 has the ambi­tious goal of touching lives of undeserved communities in 195 countries, so far its impact has been felt in 14 countries, includ­ing Ghana.