MDF supports Daboase SHS with GH¢200,000 to improve infrastructure

The Minerals Development Fund (MDF) has made available GH¢200,000 to undertake infrastructural development for Daboase Senior High School in the Wassa East District.

The provision of funds for the school is in line with MDF’s mandate to support in the development of mining communities across the country.

This came to light when the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, inspected some MDF funded projects in the Western Region.

Amongst the projects inspected were a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound with Nurses quarters at a cost of GH¢500,000 in the Wassa East District and a GH¢1,000,000 Community Centre at Tamso and Nzemaline in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Also, the GH¢500,000 2-Unit Kindergarten block and other facilities at Teleku and Ankobra facilities in the Ellembelle District and modern market with stores at a cost of GH¢500,000 at Prestea-Huni-Valley were also inspected.

Mr Duker, in an interaction with the media, said, the Minerals Development Fund Act, 2016, (ACT 912) was passed, specifically to ensure true improvement in the standard of living within mining communities across the country affected by mining operations.

He said the project which was funded by the MDF was one of many ways the government intended to support mining communities.

The government’s support for mining communities and companies, he noted, would not come in the form of liquidity, but rather through infrastructure projects and social interventions.

Through such projects, Mr Duker said the government would create the enabling environment and facilitate the development of both the communities and companies.

Headmistress of Daboase Senior High Technical School, Irene Ampau enumerated various challenges facing the school and called for more support.

FROM CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS, DABOASE