Magnesium lowers hypertension and blood sugar …controls liver damage, and aids sleep (3)

Studies have linked Magnesium as a potent mood-boosting mineral and could avert depres­sion and anxiety. Due to this, some studies have linked a low intake could be associated with an increased risk of depression. For instance, Arleton and Littenberg( 2015) linked young adults with the lowest intake of magnesium to have an estimated 22 percent greater risk of develop­ing depression.

An earlier study(Barragán-Ro­dríguez et al. 2008) found that magnesium supplements could be as effective as antidepressants in treating depression. The study compared the effects of magne­sium supplementation with anti­depressant medication and found that magnesium supplements were equally effective in the treatment of depression. Tarleton et al.(2017) study of 3,172 adults linked mag­nesium intake with a lower risk of depression and anxiety. Addition­ally, Boyle et al. 2017) used a small 6-week study and found that taking 248 mg of magnesium per day sig­nificantly reduced could decrease the body’s susceptibility to stress, which may amplify the symptoms of anxiety. Another recent review( Andersen et al. 2021)found that magnesium supplements could re­duce mild to moderate anxiety, but admitted that studies are mixed.

MAGNESIUM,

ASTHMA

Schwalfenberg and Genuis, (2017) found emerging evidence that magnesium could be adopted in managing asthma symptoms in both children and adults through its dual effects as an anti-inflam­matory and broncho-dilating agent. An earlier study( Bichara and Goldman, 2009) found that some mainstream doctors recommend it as an adjunct treatment due to its low cost and low risk.

MAGNESIUM, COGNITIVE HEALTH

As an electrolyte, magnesium has been found to play an essential role in nerve transmission and neuro­muscular conduction, this gives it a protective role against excessive excitation that can lead to neuronal cell death(Kirkland et al. 2018). A recent review(Allen et al. 2022) found that low levels have been linked to neurological disorders due to dysfunctions within the nervous system.

New studies are emerging on its role in the treatment of chronic pain, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Par­kinson’s, and stroke, but what we know is that it seems to act as a low-risk adjunct treatment among those with mood issues and cogni­tive diseases(Ethan, B, 2022).

DOSAGE AND RECOMMENDATIONS

For men, the recommended daily intake of magnesium is about 310–320 milligrams per day for women and about 400–420 milli­grams daily.

The National Institutes of Health, state that the current recommended daily allowances for magnesium are:

• Infants–6 months: 30 milli­grams

• 7–12 months: 75 milligrams

• 1–3 years: 80 milligrams

• 4–8 years: 130 milligrams

• 9–13 years: 240 milligrams

• 14–18 years: 410 milligrams for men; 360 milligrams for women

• 19–30 years: 400 milligrams for men; 310 milligrams for women

• Adults 31 years and older: 420 milligrams for men; 320 milligrams for women

• Pregnant women: 350–360 milligrams

• Women who are breastfeeding: 310–320 milligrams

These foods are high in magne­sium (greens, nuts, seeds, beans, etc.), and/or take a daily supple­ment.

FOOD SOURCES

The following foods are rich in magnesium, according to the National Institutes of Health:

• Pumpkin seeds: 37% of the DV per ounce (28 grams)

• Chia seeds: 26% of the DV per ounce (28 grams)

• Spinach boiled: 19% of the DV per 1/2 cup (90 grams)

• Almonds: 19% of the DV per ounce (28 grams)

• Cashews: 18% of the DV per ounce (28 grams)

• Black beans, cooked: 14% of the DV per 1/2 cup (86 grams)

• Edamame, cooked: 12% of the DV per 1/2 cup (78 grams)

• Peanut butter: 12% of the DV per 2 tablespoons (32 grams)

• Brown rice, cooked: 10% of the DV per 1/2 cup (100 grams)

• Salmon, cooked: 6% of the DV per 3 ounces (85 grams)

• Halibut, cooked: 6% of the DV per 3 ounces (85 grams)

• Avocado: 5% of the DV per 1/2 cup (75 grams)

Ethan, B, ( 2022) writes that there are several different types of magnesium supplements available, including magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate, magnesium chloride, magnesium oxide, magnesium lactate, magnesium L-threonate, magnesium malate, magnesium sulfate, and magnesium orotate. These can benefit many people but are especially helpful for those who have a known severe deficiency.

Transdermal magnesium sup­plementation is another way to utilize the mineral, though research is limited on its effectiveness. This involves applying the magnesium oil (which is magnesium chloride mixed with water) topically to help it absorb into the skin.

Yet another potential way to boost levels is by using Epsom salt (a magnesium sulfate com­pound), such as by adding some to your baths. Again, though, more research is needed on the effective­ness of absorption through these methods.

WARNINGS

Though studies have confirmed the numerous health benefits of magnesium. Overdose can also have some negative effects on you. Excess magnesium from food is simply filtered by the kidneys and excreted through the urine. Ethan, B, ( 2022) notes that high doses of magnesium supplements can cause adverse side effects like diarrhea, nau­sea, and abdominal cramping. Extremely high doses can lead to a magnesium overdose and symptoms of toxicity. The tolerable upper intake level from supplements is 350 milligrams per day for those above the age of nine.

Stick to the recommended dosage to sidestep negative effects on health.

Supplements can also have some interactions with certain types of medications. It can attach to tetra­cyclines, a type of antibiotic, and decrease their effectiveness. Take these antibiotics at least two hours before or four to six hours after supplementing.

Another concern is that supple­ments may lower blood pressure. If you take a medication for high blood pressure or a muscle relax­ant, talk to your doctor before tak­ing any supplement as it may alter the effects of these medications.

CONCLUSION

Numerous studies have found that magnesium is an important mineral involved in many aspects of our health, as low levels can cause all kinds of health problems — from hypertension and liver damage to insomnia and impo­tence. Hence, it is prudent to have enough of this electrolyte, prefera­bly through foods high in magne­sium, which offers several health benefits, from relieving symptoms of PMS and migraines to improv­ing performance and sleep. Alter­natively, take the recommended supplements as highlighted in this article based on scientific studies.

NB:

Prof. Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educa­tional purposes and do not serve as Medical advice for Treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific Naturo­pathic Therapies.

The Author Is A Professor Of Naturopathic Healthcare And President Of Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine & Technology (Nuchmt)/ African Naturopathic Foundation.

BY PROF. RAPHAEL NYARKOTEY OBU