Embracing Technology Elections: Ghana Electoral Commission’s Path to Voter Confidence and Democratic Integrity

“I would like to be remembered when I am gone as an Electoral Commissioner who tried to do his best in this difficult job, and who tried to do it according to principles – and without favour to any party or individual.” – Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, former EC Chairman

The words of the man who almost single handedly rode the storm of crucial elections in the nations history. Whether or not he gets his wish time will tell. What would be the most accommodating for his legacy is that the entire electoral processes were handled in ‘primal mode’ by todays standards; and for that he will be appreciated. His legacy will be protected even. This was in the 20th century into the early 2000s

Just for reminders the electoral commission, one of the governance institutions provided for under the Republic’s 1992 constitution. The Commission was established by the Electoral Commission Act (Act 451) of 1993 and set up purposely to manage the conduct of all public elections and to handle all matters directly relating to the conduct of elections in the country.

Over time, reforms in the act have been introduced to make more transparent and accurate the entire electoral process. One area however where the commission can augment confidence, provide transparency and accuracy is by the use of technology in the conducting of the process.

This will be welcome by stakeholders and voters alike – a position which enhances further the position of the Commission.

A communication deficit has been found to be deepening public distrust in the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

In the modern era, where technology permeates every aspect of our lives, the integration of technological innovations into the Ghanaian electoral process stands as a critical step towards ensuring the accuracy, transparency, and credibility of election results. The deployment of technology not only streamlines administrative procedures but also serves as a beacon of trust, essential for upholding the integrity of the country’s democratic principles.

The days where manual methods were the norm in election administration although effective can be complimented and the process enhanced further. With advancements in technology, the Electoral Commission possess the means to revolutionize the way elections are conducted, making them more accessible, efficient, and secure. From electronic voting systems to blockchain technology, a myriad of tools are available to aid in the collation, verification, and transmission of election results.

One of the primary advantages of integrating technology into the electoral process is the enhancement of transparency. Through electronic data capture of results at individual polling stations and real-time reporting mechanisms, voters can witness the progression of results in a more transparent manner, eliminating doubts about the integrity of the process. Moreover, technologies such as blockchain provide immutable records of election data, ensuring that results cannot be tampered with or manipulated, thus bolstering voter confidence in the accuracy of outcomes.

Furthermore, the introduction of technological solutions in the electoral process, empowers electoral authorities to predict turnout rates and identify trends in voting patterns with greater accuracy. By leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence, electoral bodies can analyze vast amounts of data to anticipate voter behavior and address potential issues before they escalate. This proactive approach not only fosters voter confidence but also ensures that elections are conducted with the utmost fairness and integrity.

Moreover, the EC’s adoption of technology in elections serves to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, enabling more citizens to participate in the democratic process. Electronic voting systems, for instance, can accommodate voters with disabilities or those residing in remote areas, ensuring that their voices are heard and their votes counted. By embracing technology, electoral authorities can mitigate barriers to participation and promote greater engagement among all segments of society.

The failure of the EC to embrace technology in the electoral process would constitute a grave disservice to democracy and the electorate. In an era where trust in institutions is increasingly fragile, electoral authorities must seize the opportunity to harness technology as a means of bolstering confidence in the electoral process. This is underlined by the success of the digitization drive in the country.

The consequences of overlooking technology in the upcoming elections are profound; it risks eroding trust in democracy and jeopardizing the legitimacy of election outcomes. In the last election in Nigeria, a degree of technology was introduced via way of uploading results sheets onto portals.

The Electoral Commissioner in Ghana announced this will be introduced potentially in Ghana’s election in 2024. Why stop there? Why not deploy tools that can achieve most or all of the above?

It is incumbent upon electoral commission authorities to prioritize and consider the adoption of technology as a significant tool for ensuring the accuracy, transparency, and credibility of this year’s election results.

By doing so, Mrs. Jean Mensah and her team would demonstrate their commitment to upholding democratic values and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. A clear confidence booster to the Ghanaian voter. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust bestowed upon them by the electorate. That could potentially be a lasting legacy. One which could enhance the image of the EC, restore confidence and provide a standard for other countries to follow.

Challenges- As with the deployment of all technology, challenges do occur. As progressive as we tend to be, these challenges should be seen as opportunities; opportunities to better ourselves, innovate and more importantly provide solutions to our problems as a people.

The recent Internet blackout in several countries in Africa may be seen by some as a reason not to consider technology as a means for our electoral process. Progressives will see it as a big opportunity to think innovatively out of the box, having backup internet connections at relatively nonsignificant costs. The challenges provide us an opportunity to preempt and prepare rather that remain at our primal settings.

To conclude, the deployment of technology in Ghana’s elections is not merely a matter of convenience but a fundamental imperative for preserving the trust and confidence of voters. The Electoral Commission must recognize the paramount importance of technology in enhancing transparency, accuracy, and credibility in elections. Failure to do so would not only undermine the very foundation of democracy but also erode public trust in the electoral process. Now is the time to embrace technology and pave the way for a future where Ghana’s elections are characterized by transparency, integrity, and inclusivity.

By C. Taylor Jr