Labourer jailed 24 months for stealing water tank

The Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old labourer to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour, for stealing water tank.

Evans Opoku is said to have emptied the water tank, rolled it on the ground and bolted with it.

Charged with unlawful entry and stealing water tank that worth GH¢6,000, Opoku pleaded guilty.

The court convicted Opoku on his plea and sentenced him (Opoku) to 12 months on the charge of unlawful entry and 24 months on the charge of stealing.

Sentences are to run concur­rently.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Eric Ransford Abban told the court presided over by Mrs Sedi­nam Awo Balokah that the com­plainant was a director of a firm in Accra and resided at Borteiman while the accused (now convict) resided at Aviation, Adenta.

The court heard that the com­plainant owned a seedling nursery at Adenta Aviation area and employed a witness in the case as a caretaker.

Insp Abban said the com­plainant stored water in her 5,000 litre tank at her farm.

The prosecution said the care­taker locked the gate and went to town to buy food, and when he re­turned, he (caretaker) detected that the water tank had been stolen.

Prosecution said the caretaker informed the complainant and the matter was reported to the police.

While the matter was under investigation, prosecution said the complainant received information that the accused was seen rolling the tank away. — GNA