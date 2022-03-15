Kyiv residential building hit by Russian shelling

According to report, a number of residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have been badly damaged by Russian shelling this morning.

UKRAINE STATE EMERGENCY

Two people were killed in an airstrike that hit one block of flats, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service.

Another 35 people were rescued.

The Kyiv City State Administration has compiled a list of buildings in the Ukrainian capital that have been damaged by the shelling overnight:

Two residential buildings of nine and 16 floors in the Sviatoshynskyi district

A 10-storey residential building in Podilskyi district

A house in the private sector of Darnytskyi district

Part of the Lukyanivska metro station. The subway line is still working

– BBC