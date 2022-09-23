Google Pixel 7 price leak makes the phone sound like a real bargain

Flagship phones are expensive – except of course when they’re not, which looks to be the case with the Google Pixel 7, as a price leak suggests it will substantially undercut rival handsets.

According to Artem Russakovskii – the founder of Android Police – the Pixel 7 will start at $599, which is exactly the same starting price as the Pixel 6, and substantially less than the $799 starting price of the iPhone 14.

Given that the price in dollars is apparently the same as last year we can theorize that other currencies might be as well, which could mean the Pixel 7 will start at £599 in the UK and AU$999 in Australia.

They also claim that the Pixel 7 Pro will have the same $899 starting price as its predecessor – which might mean a price of £849 / AU$1,299 elsewhere.

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems.



First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

These prices are apparently based on current data in Target’s systems, and come from a source that Russakovskii claims to 100% trust, so it sounds quite credible, though of course we’d still take it with a pinch of salt.

The data also mentions a pre-order date of October 6 for both models, which is the same day as they’re being announced. Google had already confirmed that date for the Pixel 7 Pro though, so it’s no surprise to hear that pre-orders for the standard model will likely also open then.

October 13 is mentioned as the shipping date, though a recent leak pointed to October 18, and Russakovskii isn’t sure whether this leak is wrong or whether Target’s data here is out of date.

Finally, if you pick up one of these handsets from Target itself then you’ll seemingly be able to get a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and a $200 one with the Pixel 7 Pro, though it’s unclear whether there are additional eligibility requirements, beyond just buying one of the phones.

Analysis: undercutting everything

The Google Pixel 7 isn’t set to just undercut the iPhone 14 – by a hefty $200 if this leak is right – but also much of its other competition.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 for example also starts at $799 (or £769 / AU$1,249), while even the OnePlus 10T is a bit more at $649 / £629. This isn’t terribly surprising – Google’s phones often undercut the competition, but in a world of rising prices and inflation it’s nice to see.

Hopefully, the price will remain the same as last year outside the US too, but there’s no guarantee of that. Apple for example charged the same for the iPhone 14 as the iPhone 13 in its home country, but hiked prices in the UK.

If Google does keep the prices relatively low though then the Pixel 7 could easily be a contender for our best phones list.

