‘GNFS on course to addressing challenges’

Ghana National Fire Service says it is on course to addressing the equipment and welfare challenges confronting personnel of the service.

To this end, it has admonished the personnel to remain resolute and courageous in the discharge of their duties and work diligently towards the achievement of the mandate of the Fire Service.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson on the occasion of the commemoration of this year’s International Fire Fighters Day.

The Day is celebrated every May 4 to remind the world of the bravery and sacrifices made by Firefighters.

“Fellow fire fighters, management is well aware of the numerous challenges confronting you as personnel of this noble Service in terms of equipment and general personnel welfare. I wish to assure you that, efforts are being made at all levels to deal with these challenges in order for you to discharge your duties in the manner that is expected of you,” it added.

The statement commended the personnel of their hard work and dedication to duty as well as their support and contribution to the Service.

“We have a calling; a calling to save lives and protect property; a calling we have resolved to heed even at the peril of our lives and it is a call that we all have responded to admirably and creditably over the years,” it stated.

The statement noted that the first quarter of 2021 has recorded less incidences of fire outbreaks compared to the same period of the immediate past year saying that “this is as a result of the fire education teams across the length and breadth of this country.”

The statement recalled the difficult and dangerous fire situations firefighters had to deal with throughout last year and paid tribute to injured and dead personnel.

“This is definitely the tangent on which the world seeks to go as far as undesirable fires and its management is concerned. Fire prevention is the first on the agenda when it comes to fire management. I therefore encourage all personnel to carry on with your good and hard work so as to achieve the ultimate aim of a fire free nation,” it stated.

