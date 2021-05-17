GHA decongests Buduburam-Akoti Junction heavy traffic

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has begun an exercise to address heavy traffic congestion from Buduburam to Akoti Junction, in the Central Region.

For the interim, the Authority will stop all commercial activities on the service lanes along the road from Budumburam to Akoti Junction, to create extra space for motorists.

The Central Regional Director of the GHA, Samuel Kwesi Akuaku, disclosed this to the Minister of Roads and Highway, Mr Akwasi Amoako-Atta, at Akoti Junction, on Wednesday while on a duty tour to identify causes of traffic congestion in parts of the Central Region.

The tour was to afford the minister and his entourage the opportunity to critically access the traffic congestion being experienced by motorists on the Accra-Abidjan corridor road so that measures could be taken to address the situation.

According to Mr Akuaku, it has become necessary to “clear every human activity, including commercial drivers and traders using portions of the road as trading centres and loading points.”

He indicated that plans were far advanced for the dualisation of the 11-kilometre road from Kasoa to Akoti Junction.

Mr Akuaku said feasibility studies have been completed, and what was left to be done was the completion of design works after which the project will be tendered for work to begin.

He said after the creation of more access routes, security measures would be put in place to take care of the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

Mr Amoako-Atta urged the GHA to work expeditiously to address the problem of traffic congestion.

He said, “We cannot allow our people to continue going through these problems, it is unacceptable, it is our duty as government officials to think outside the box and help government provide the necessary comfort for the people”.

Mr Amoako urged the GHA regional team to liaise with the head office in Accra to get a contractor with the right capacity and technical ability to execute the project.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU- AKOTI JUNCTION