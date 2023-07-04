Gender Ministry disburses funds to 6,417 households in West Mamprusi Municipa

The Ministry of Gen­der, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) has disbursed funds to 6,417 households under the Livelihoods Against Poverty (LEAP) programme in the West Mamprusi Municipal of the North East Region.

The LEAP programme is a social intervention programme that provides bi-monthly cash transfers to targeted households living below the poverty level in this country.

The eligible beneficiaries of these pro­gramme includes, the poor elderly people over the age of 65; decrepit disabled peo­ple who cannot work, carers of orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs) of the society.

At a short ceremony, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuweira, said the main idea of the programme was to reduce poverty by deceleration, increas­ing, consuming and promoting access of services and opportunities across the breath and length of this country among the extremely poor and vulnerable.

She said the disbursement of the funds this month was the double of the new grant of the 83rd and 84th cycles of the programme.

Madam Abudu added that government was committed to ensure that the LEAP programme was sustainable and beneficial to the vulnerable in society.

“The funds have come at the right time since it is in the farming season and the beneficiaries will use the cash very well in their farm activities.” She stated

The minister also stated that the LEAP Programme, since its introduction in this country 15 years ago had been positively changing the life paths of many margin­alised persons in our communities of this country.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the West Mamprusi Municipal As­sembly, Mr Aremeyaw Somo Issahaku Basintale, thanked the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGSCP) for implementing the LEAP programme to support the needy in this country.

He said the implementation of the LEAP had come to support many farmers in the municipality.

The MCE urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the funds to better their conditions of living in the area.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, WALEWALE