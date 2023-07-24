Foriegn
Fraser-Pryce powers to victory on 100m return
Three-time Olympic champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, powered to victory in her first 100m sprint of the 2023 season in Luzern, Switzerland.
The 36-year-old Jamaican has been recovering from a knee injury but clocked 10.82 seconds at the Spitzen Leichtathletik event.
New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs came second and American Kennedy Blackmon third.
Fraser-Pryce will defend her title at the World Championships in Budapest next month.
The veteran sprinter returned to action in the 200m at the Jamaican National Championships on July 9 in Kingston, where Shericka Jackson claimed a sprint double.
The World Championships women’s 100m final is set to take place on August 21. –BBC