Fraser-Pryce powers to victory on 100m return

July 24, 2023
Less than a minute
Three-time Olympic champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, powered to victory in her first 100m sprint of the 2023 season in Luzern, Switzerland.

The 36-year-old Jamaican has been recovering from a knee injury but clocked 10.82 seconds at the Spitzen Leichtathletik event.

New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs came second and American Kennedy Blackmon third.

Fraser-Pryce will defend her title at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

The veteran sprinter returned to action in the 200m at the Jamaican National Championships on July 9 in Kingston, where Shericka Jackson claimed a sprint double.

The World Championships women’s 100m final is set to take place on August 21. –BBC

