Experts review strategy to implement ECOWAS Vision 2050

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) technical experts from the directorates of Mines, Energy, Infrastructure and Digital Economy have met in Accra,to review the medium-term strategy, to implement the ECOWAS Long-Term Vision (Vision 2050).

The strategy dubbed Community Strategic Framework (CSF 2023-2027), would help implement the vision adopted by ECOWAS Authority of Head of State and Government, at their 60th Session, held in Abuja, on December 9, 2021.

Dubbed the “ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All,”the vision reflects the collective aspirations of the citizens of the community for the future.

The five-day workshop, which commenced on Monday, and would end on Friday, is on the theme: “ECOWAS Energy and Mines, Infrastructure and Digital Economy Strategic Assessment.”

The experts would develop key performance indicators to measure the performance and progress being made in those critical sectors.

Opening the workshop, the ECOWAS representative in Ghana, MrBaba GanaWakil, said the objective of the workshop was to assess the Commission’s infrastructure, energy, mines, digital to ensure they were aligned with the Vision 2050 and a “4×4 Strategic objectives development by the new management of the Commission.”

He said the final version of the CSF and the “4×4 strategic objectives”,a four-year medium term strategy developed from the Vision 2050, had been circulated to the ECOWAS member states.

“In addition, the workshop will develop key performance indicators, will show the level of achievement by the directorates during the implementation of the 4×4 strategic objective,”Mr Wakil noted.

He said there was the need to align the Vision 2050 with the 4×4 strategic objectives of the new management for a better impact of the projects of the Commission for the development of the region.

“It is essential to have a good understanding of all these relevant community planning, monitoring and evaluation tools in order to make strategic planning in the ECOWAS Commission for the effective, efficient implementation of the Commission’s programme,” MrWakilstated.

He said it was important to ensure that all departments were moving in the same direction in order to make their day-to-day commitment coherent and aligned with the Vision 2050.

The Director of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and ECOWAS Commission, Gbogboto Musa, said the directorates were in Ghana to critically examine the 4×4 strategic objectives and develop KPI for the 4×4, to measure the performance of the new management of the ECOWAS Commission.

He said the meeting would come out with programmes, indicators, projects and strategies to help achieve the priorities of the management of the Commission.

Mr Musa said the 4×4 strategic objectives, which were a medium-term strategy, was developed from the Vision 2050 and meant to help achieve the objectives of the Vision 2050.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE