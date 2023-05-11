Brighton not expected to reject Arsenal offer for Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion’s MoisesCaicedo’s move to Arsenal will be a done deal if the Gunners return with a proposal of over £70 million.

Mikel Arteta strongly wanted Caicedo to join his team during the winter transfer window.

Even after Arsenal’s first bid was rejected, Arteta instructed Edu to return with a higher offer, but despite making two other bids, Brighton refused to sell.

Caicedo, who also tried to force a move to Arsenal, ended up staying at the Armex Stadium for the rest of the season and passing up a huge transfer opportunity.

A six-man Arsenal summer transfer wish list has been circulating in recent days. Caicedo is on that list, implying that Arsenal were not put off by their failure to get him in the winter.



Last week against Manchester United, the Ecuadorian showed versatility when he was deployed to play right back.

Interestingly, after playing him at right back, Roberto De Zerbi admitted that Caicedo could play everywhere on the pitch, saying: “I think Caicedo can play everywhere. He’s a top, top player.



“I love giving players the chance to show me their quality, and Gilmour was fantastic against Wolverhampton; I thought like this.”



Imagine Caicedo, Partey, and Jorginho with Xhaka as backup; Arsenal’s engine room could never be stronger than that. –Justarsenal.