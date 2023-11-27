Brandishing of machetes, weapons at ex-President’s office: President slams NDC supporters …as Mahama condemns ‘Fixing the Country Movement’

President Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo has condemned the brandishing of machetes and weapons at the office of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, stressing that no individual or group will be allowed to destabilise the peace and security of the country.

He said, he was of the belief that the bran­dishing of those weapons was not a sign of things to happen in the 2024 election and that Ghanaians would be allowed to go about their duties without disturbances from any quarters.

• President Akufo-Addo (middle) dancing with Rt Rev. Professor Mante (right) and others during the valedictory service

“It is my earnest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the NDC presidential candidate, the former Pres­ident John Mahama’s office are not signs of the things to come in the run-up to the 2024 election. If it is, I can assure them that they will find no success within.

“I want to state that under my watch, no person or group of persons no matter their political colorations will be allowed to destabilise our country to destroy the peace all of us are enjoying. It will not happen!” he emphasized.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at the valedictory service of the outgoing moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt Rev. Professor Joseph Ofori Yeboah Mante, at the Victory Congregation of the church at Frafraha in Adenta yesterday, said, there was the need for all Ghanaians to pray for the country’s peace and unity in order to move forward as a people.

He said, Ghana remained a beacon of peace and stability in Africa and “this must not and should not be taken for granted by all well-meaning Ghanaians.”

“I need the support of everyone, including the prayers of the church to help me and my government carry out our mandate success­fully. Pray for me so that the Almighty God will continue to give me wisdom, strength, integrity, courage, and compassion to enable me execute my duties, as with him all things are possible and the battle is the Lord’s,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo while acknowledging that the country was facing economic chal­lenges, also emphasized that all the tough deci­sions that his government had taken, although difficult and painful, were intended to get the country back on track.

He said already the signs were showing that the measures were beginning to bear fruits and the economy would be restored to the growth levels before the COVID – 19.

“I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the country to the high rate of growth that char­acterised the management of the country’s economy in the year preceding the outbreak of COVID-19, year 2020 that made our coun­try one of the fastest growing economies in the world at the time.

“We can only do so if we forge ahead in unity and have the belief that by the grace of the Almighty God, the fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be restored,” he said.

The President commended the outgoing moderator, Professor Mante, for his tenacity, courage, discipline, and fortitude on issues of the church and nationhood.

He also commended the Presbyterian Church for its contribution to the develop­ment of the country for more than a century.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the Presbyterian Church had contributed to the growth and development of the country through its establishments in education, agri­culture, health and other social interventions adding “Ghana will forever be indebted to the church.”

Meanwhile, the former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the ‘Fixing the Country Move­ment’ for attempting to picket at his office at Cantonments in Accra.

He accused the group of engaging in ‘bi­zarre and inexplicable antics’ in the face of the economic mess created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

According to Mr Mahama, in a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, his special aide, the aborted picketing was designed to divert attention from the mismanagement of the economy.

The former President stated that he was focused on pursuing his political agenda, adding that he would not be distracted by any shenanigans by the NPP.

“Mr Mahama will obviously not be distract­ed by the NPP or any political shenanigans. He remains focused on engaging the people of Ghana on his plans to revitalise the econ­omy to create more opportunities and decent well-paying jobs in a 24-hour economy for the youth,” the statement added.

He further expressed his appreciation to the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the NDC for embarking on a clean-up exercise at his office.

The ‘Fixing the Country Movement’ called off its planned demonstration and picketing at Mr Mahama’s office, which was scheduled for Thursday, November 23, 2023, after the group was stopped by National Security.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL