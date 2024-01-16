Black Stars need favourable result against Egypt – Hughton

The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, says his side has no choice but to get a favourable result against Egypt to make an impact at the ongoing AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

This follows the Stars 2-1 defeat to the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Addressing the media after the disappointing game, he noted that everyone associated with the team was hugely disappointed with the results.

“We have to get a good result from the Egypt game; that has to be the team’s mentality.”

According to him, the players were left crestfallen from the open­ing day defeat but were aware of what Thursday’s game against the Pharaohs meant for Ghanaians.

“In our next game which is a very crucial one, we have no choice but to get a favourable results.”

Ahead of the Ghana-Cape Verde game, Egypt fought from behind to hold less fancied Mozambique to a 2-2 draw and for many the game against Ghana would be a cagey one.

Coach Hughton dismissed claims that the Black Stars underestimated the Blue Sharks in their AFCON 2023 opener.

He explained that the Black Stars were fully focused on picking all three points.

“No one at this tournament is underestimating any opponent, because there are no weak teams here. And certainly, I would not be disrespectful to any team in this tournament. We considered two very poor defensive goals and that culminated in a disappointing night for us.”

He said the team cannot concede these type of goals if they want to progress to the other stages.

“At this point, we have to put the game behind us and continue to work on the discipline, shape, and the determination of the team and hope to get it right against Egypt, a game we must have a favourable result.”

In a related development, Hugh­ton was subjected to a barrage of verbal attacks by unidentified Ghanaian soccer fan at the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan.

The fan, who appeared to be angered by the failure to win the game against Cape Verde, hurled invectives at the coach at the prem­ises of the hotel on his return from the stadium.

According to a source at the team’s camp, the fan who was livid at the performance of the team and decided to pour his frustrations to a few bystanders.

The source debunked rumours that he physically attacked the coach, noting that the fan only poured out his frustration with the use of intemperate language.

He revealed that at a point, the fan directed his anger at some of the players, who retorted and that was what drew attention to the spot.

The source also stated that the fan was stopped from further en­gaging in his shameful act towards the team and pushed out of the hotel.

FROM RAYMOND ACKUMEY, ABIDJAN, COTE D’IVOIRE