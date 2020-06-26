Atalanta end Lazio’s 21-game unbeaten run

Tittle-chasing Lazio suffered their first Serie A defeat in nine months, falling 3-2 at Atalanta on Wednesday to stay four points behind leaders, Juventus after surrendering a two-goal lead.

Lazio, playing their first game since February 29 after the coronavirus lockdown, thanked a Marten De Roon own-goal for putting them ahead after six minutes in Bergamo with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic adding a superb second from distance five minutes later.

But Robin Gosens headed fourth-placed Atalanta back into the game seven minutes before the break with Ruslan Malinovskyi rifling in the equaliser on 66 minutes.

Jose Luis Palomino then sealed the home win 10 minutes from time.

Lazio – bidding for their third Serie A title after 1974 and 2000 – have lost just three times in the league this season.

Their most recent defeat before Wednesday was 1-0 at the hands of Inter Milan on September 25.

“We knew that returning against Atalanta was one of the worst opponents to have,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi whose side were held 3-3 by the Bergamo side in Rome in October.

“Unfortunately, the title race gets more complicated and we regret this, because we’re coming off a long series of unbeaten games.” – worldfootball.net