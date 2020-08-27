All set for VGMA Weekend on Friday

The much awaited 21st Ghana music Awards commences on Friday.

Music lovers in Ghana and beyond will have an irresistible time on Friday with some amazing performances from top-brass of Ghanaian musicians.

The three-day event, which starts from Friday, will continue on Saturday.

This would be followed by a Heroes Concert to celebrate frontline health workers fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

There will be performances from EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras Kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.

Thirty awards for competiting categories will be given out throughout the weekend.

Due to the protocols put in place as a result of the COVID-19, attendance will be strictly by invitation.

Music lovers will watch it by way of live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, at 8pm each night.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is produced by Charterhouse with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, Soundcity, Media partners, and brought to you by Vodafone.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme