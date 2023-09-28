Adisadel College assault case adjourned to Oct 4

The case of alleged assault at the Adisadel College, in Cape Cost, Central Region, has been adjourned to Wednes­day, October 4, 2023, due to the absence of the presiding judge.

Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi Boa­siako, the substantive judge of the Cape Coast District Court II, where the matter is being heard, is currently on leave and it is not clear when he would resume.

The case has therefore, been temporarily moved to District Court I, where the parties involved would perpetually seek adjourn­ments until the judge resumes.

There was virtually no activity in court on Wednesday as the judges were attending a conference and were expected to resume sitting on Monday, October 2.

The 17-year-old student at the centre of the incident, denied the charges of assault and causing harm levelled against him by the State when he made his second ap­pearance in court on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

His counsel, Tsiquaye Grant, had appealed to the court to defer the juvenile’s plea until he finished writing his final exams, WASSCE.

But, the three-member panel, presided over by Mr Boasiako, denied the plea, following an op­position by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Jonathan Bediako.

Other members of the panel are a representative of the Oguaa Traditional Council and a repre­sentative from the Department of Social welfare.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to enable the student finish with his exams.

The juvenile and his friend were reportedly involved in a fight at the dormitory over a SIM card.

The fight culminated in him smashing his friend’s face on a metal bed frame seen in a viral graphic video.

The incident caused a public uproar over bullying generally in schools, and it drew the attention of the Ministry of Education and the office of the Attorney Gener­al, which initiated the legal action. — GNA