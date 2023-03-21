Court unable to start committal proceedings on Ashaley Botwe School Junction murder case

The Adentan District Court was unable to start committal proceedings against Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student, and Michael FiifiAmpofoArku, a technical officer, who are being held on charges of murder, which occurred at AshaleyBotwe School Junction,Accra, in July 2022.

The accused are being accused of the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Ghanaian,who was resident in Canada,but in Ghana for vacation.

The Senior State Attorney, Nana AmaAdinkra, said prosecution has received forensic evidence, which would be analysed and added to the new Bill of Indictment.

She said Arku would not be charged with an indictable offence,but could not mention the new charges to the court.

MsAdinkrasaid on receipt of a forensic report, a new Bill of Indictment would be prepared.

The court requested a feedback from the Attorney General on Arku, and adjourned the case to April 18, 2023.

The Office of the Attorney General (AG) had on March 9, this year, filed a Bill of Indictment and served same on the police and the court.

This was to make way for committal proceedings to be conducted by the court against the accused, who are facing charges of conspiracy and murderand on bail.

The case of the prosecution was that on Sunday, July 2022, Osei, who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina, his fiancé, who lived at AshaleyBotwe School Junction, and decided to spend the night with her.

At night, Safina and other accomplices yet to be arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

The prosecution said Osei’s blood was allegedly cleaned from the floor by Safina and Arku while his body was in the room for 24 hours.

The court heard that accused allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped it at the gate of the house where Oseihad parked his Toyota Tundra.

The prosecution said Safina had called a policeman claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

When the police proceeded to the scene, they found the body of Osei, lying at the gate of Safina’s house, andSafina was nabbed at AshaleyBotwe School Junction and Arku, who allegedly escaped to Kumasi was arrested later.