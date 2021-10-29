Accra Lions face Elmina Sharks in season opener

Newly promoted side, Accra Lions will get the season underway today when they open the 2021/22 campaign against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports.

German gaffer, Rainer Kraft’s and his charges, following a third place finish in the Division One League Super Cup last week, are eager to hand the Sharks a fascinating contest under the floodlights.

•Richmond Tetteh Ankrah

Accra Lions

This is the Lions’ first season in the top-flight after securing promotion by virtue of finishing first in the Division One League (DOL) Zone 3 last season.

For Coach Odartey Lamptey and his charges, the side will build on last season’s performance after escaping relegation by the skin in 15th place.

The Sharks have been quiet on the transfer scene but could count on key players including Benjamin Boateng, Daniel Nii Adjei and Ishmael Hammond to deliver.

The latter have also added to the team with the introduction of Nigerian forward Progress Nwachukwu, Frederick Akatuk, Remember Adomako, Daniel Awunu, Hagan Frimpong and few others.

The action continues tomorrow when Dreams FC welcome Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium in a cagey encounter.

On Sunday, defending champions, Hearts of Oak will slug out with Legon Cities.

Newbies Bibiani Gold Stars welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Dun’s Park.

At the Bechem Park on Sunday, Bechem United will rub shoulders with Medeama SC.

Karela United will host Aduana Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Aiyinase on Sunday.

Returnees Real Tamale United (RTU) will lock horns with Accra Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) will travel to face King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold SC will climax the first round of games with a fearsome contest at Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY