Access Bank lauds Asantehene’s commitment to peace, devt

Access Bank Ghana Plc, has lauded AsanteheneOtumfuoOsei Tutu II for his commitment to Ghana’s peace since ascending the throne two decades ago.

Speaking at the launch of the Commemorative Gold Coins in honour of Otumfuo’s standing legacy of upholding peace in Ghana, Board Chairman of Access Bank, Mr Frank Beecham praisedOtumfuoOsei Tutu II for his immense contribution to the peace the nation enjoys.

“I commend His Royal Majesty OtumfuoOsei Tutu II for his sterling leadership over the past two decades and for serving as a beacon of unity and progressive development in the country. Together with my fellow Directors, Management and staff of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, we are honoured to be associated with His Royal Majesty on this memorable occasion.As we say in our local parlance: Obi y3 ade3 os3 ayeyi, os3 nhyira, meaning one who does good deserves praises.

OtumfuoOsei Tutu II is today a household name and spoken of beyond the shores of Ghana in many respects. Celebrating you today with a first of its kind Commemorative Gold Coins is indeed a worthy acknowledgement of your unique role in Ghana’s socio-economic development”, Mr Beecham remarked.

Commenting on the Otumfuo’s leadership in maintaining national peace, Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr Olumide Olatunji, noted that Otumfuo’s peace legacy cannot be overemphasised.

“What the Ashanti Kingdom and stool represent in the international community and for what the revered OtumfuoOsei Tutu II has done in helping to build a peaceful and progressive Ghana that we can all be proud of, cannot be overemphasized. It means a lot to Access Bank to be associated with the celebration of these iconic achievements onOtumfuo’s 20th Anniversary,” he said.

Mr Olatunji noted with joy, the importance of Access Bank’s partnership to Otumfuo’sCommemorative Gold Coins and what that meant for customers.

“Our customers have always believed in us and trusted our commitment as a dependable financial partner in the Ghanaian economy. By virtue of our status today as a publicly listed company, Access Bank has thousands of shareholders across the country and our expansion into almost every part of the country means that our customers and the public will be excited with our lead role in making the Otumfuo’s Commemorative Gold Coins available.

Without a doubt, by means of this innovative offering, our customers will have more flexible options for wealth creation as a result of our collaboration with the Manhyia Palace, PMMC, the government’s assayer responsible for grading, assaying, valuing and processing of precious minerals and E on 3 among other stakeholders”.

Mr Olatunji further explained the processes to be followed to make purchases of the Commemorative Gold Coins. “Our customers and members of the public who choose to purchase the Commemorative Gold Coins should contact PMMC, through their website on www.pmmc.gov.gh to pre-order their gold coins which will be ready for sale in January 2022.

Access Bank is the official Banking partner for the sale of the Commemorative Gold Coins. Proceeds from sales will be used for the construction of a cultural resource centre to promote traditional and customary conflict resolution in Ghana.