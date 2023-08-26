FBNBank, UoG to cut sod for hotspot comfort zone

FBNBank Ghana has partnered the University of Ghana (UoG) to cut the sod for the construction of a Hotspot Comfort Zone at the main campus of the University under the Digitilisation Initiative for the benefit of the student population.

The Hotspot Comfort Zone is an initiative aimed at providing a conducive environment for students to engage in online learning and research.

It is expected to be fully completed within three months and the construction is fully funded by FBNBank Ghana.

Delivering the key note address at the event, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Semiu Lamidi stated that, “during the induction ceremony of the Vice Chancellor, she emphasised the need to create an enabling environment that would make the University of Ghana relevant to national and global developments through the provision of cutting-edge research and high-quality learning. On that score, FBNBank appreciates the fact that it is the first corporate organization to partner the University of Ghana for the construction of the Hotspot Comfort Zone.”

Mr. Lamidi said “the proposed hotspot comfort zone facility will be a place where students can relax in between classes and also improve students experience on campus. The facility will also be equipped with WiFi to enable students make the best use of their periods. In addition, the facility will have an ATM, an FBNBank agent on standby who will be responsible for banking related services.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said “FBNBank Ghana is the first corporate partner we have had with regards to the Hotspot Comfort Zone. This conversation started about a year ago and we thank God that we have crossed all the bridges.”

The sod cutting ceremony was also attended by Professor Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor responsible for Academic and Students, the Registrar, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah as well as other Management members of the University, the Principal Development and Municipal Services Directorate, the contractor, cross section of students and Staff of FBNBank Ghana.

BY TIMES REPORTER