3 uncertified herbalists grabbed at Nkrumah Circle

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) yesterday arrested three uncertified herbalists, at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, as part of an exercise to clamp down on activities of illegal traditional medicine practitioners.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the TMPC, Numo Blafo III, in an interview with the Ghana­ian Times, on the sidelines of the exercise, said the TMPC under­took clamp down to protect the citizenry because some unsuspect­ing members of the public fell victim to illegal activities of quack traditional medicine practitioners.

He bemoaned that despite warn­ings, some traditional medicine practitioners refused to get certifi­cation for their operations.

Numo Blafo warned that per­sons caught flouting rules of the TMPC will be dealt with by the law.

He said “we cannot continue to tolerate acts that pose threats to the lives of people. There are requirements to meet, so if you want to operate peacefully as a traditional medicine practitioner in this country, make sure your seek information about the right proce­dures to follow before setting up your business.”

“We will not relent on our ef­forts to collaborate with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and other relevant authorities to ensure all quack practitioners are taken out of the system to save lives,” he added.

Numo Blafo III said apart from arresting quacks traditional medicine practitioners, the TMPC also held workshops for the practitioners and those aspiring to enter the profession to be able to operate within the rules and regulations.

The Ghanaian Times observed that no unregistered herbal prod­ucts were confiscated during the exercise despite the arrests.

However, Numo Blafo III, told the newspaper that it was not the duty of TMPC to confiscate unsafe medicines, adding that persons arrested would be warned or prosecuted.

