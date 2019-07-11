VRA endorse punctuality campaign

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has endorsed the public education awareness campaign on punctuality at the 21st edition of the campaign marked in Accra on Tuesday.

The public education awareness campaign is meant to promote punctuality and effective time management in the country and to harness their potentials for rapid socio-economic development.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive of VRA, the Deputy Chief Executive of Services,VRA, Mr B Kofi Ellis, said the authority showed keen interest in the campaign because its objectives matched with the core values of the VRA which include accountability, commitment, trust,integrity and team work.

According to him, the act of being punctual strengthens and reveals ones integrity and dependability saying “being punctual is a mark of discipline.”

Mr Ellis indicated that punctuality builds one’s self-confidence and showed how people pay attention to details.

He stressed on the need for workers to be safety conscious, even as they were punctual.

The Deputy Chief Executive said that his outfit, since its establishment in 1961, had made many successes adding that “its efficiency and effectiveness in power generation is widely acknowledged.”

The Lead Punctuality Crusader, Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye, said the country’s economic transformation thrived on its daily ability to focus on boosting Internally Generated Fund which could be made possible when punctuality is tied to productivity.

“We must believe in ourselves that we all matter in Ghana’s development and cannot leave the responsibility of our development into the hands of politicians alone,” he added.

Mr Amarquaye called on workers to eschew bad habits and embrace good ones at their work places in spite of the challenges they were confronted with.

“The temptation of cultivating bad habits at the work places as a result of seemingly poor condition of service and motivation is high but a good habit will take you places,” he said.

Miss Naa Meryeh Quaynor-Mettle, Project Co-ordinator of Punctuality Ghana Foundation, said the government’s policy of lifting the country beyond aid would be fruitless if workers did not change their poor attitude towards work.

She added that punctuality, linked with productivity, had the potential of boosting the government’s revenue which was very critical to the development of the country.

“Our economic independence must necessarily thrive on our ability to constantly boost our internally generated funds for national development,” she noted.

Miss Quaynor-Mettle said people’s attitude and seriousness to time and productivity demonstrated their commitment to the development of the country.



BY ABEDUWAA LUCY APPIAH AND DEBORAH ASUMA