VC axes Palmer, 2 others

Tema Youth Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and frontrunner in the build up to the FA elections, Wilfred Osei Kweku, aka Palmer, has hit a snag in his quest to lead the FA following the announcement of his disqualification to contest for the role.

Palmer who launched his ‘Reforming Ghana Football’ themed manifesto earlier in the week was excluded from the seven candidates that applied to contest for the position vacated by Kwesi Nyantakyi when the Vetting Committee (VC) led by its chairman, Mr Frank Davies presented its report to the Dr Kofi Amoah’s Normalisation Committee (NC).

Although no official reasons have been assigned for the decision, sources on the corridors of the FA have hinted that Palmer was disqualified for breaching unspecified ethical codes.

Two others, notably Alhaji Fuseini Mahama, aspirant for Western Region RFA chairmanship and Roy Arthur, aspirant for the Central Region RFA chairmanship joined Palmer as the three unsuccessful candidates.

Palmer’s axe reduces the FA presidential contest to a six-horse race between relatively new faces Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe.

The Executive Council membership on the ticket of Premier League clubs will be contested by Anthony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Mr Albert Commey Aryettey, Mr Frederick Moore, Frederick Acheampong, George Amoakoh and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

Contest for the Executive Council for Division One League (DOL) will be between Abdul Karimu Ahmed, Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu, Kweku Abaka Eyiah, Eric Oppong Yeboah

Ransford Abbey, Justice Boison, Samuel Anim Addo, Gideon Fosu and Mark Addo.

Executive Council membership for women football will have Rosalind Amoh, Edna Quagraine, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Habiba Atta Forson contest for the single slot.

Going for the slots allotted the RFAs are Ralph Gyambrah and Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo, Daniel Agbogah – Volta region, Linford Boadu Asamoah and Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region, Emmanuel Ankamah, Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region.

Others are Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region, Robert Duncan Otieku – Central Region, Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region, Hamidu Seidu Bomiso and Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba– Upper West Region, Salifu Shaibu Zida and Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region and Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region.

The rest are Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern region, Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti region, Francis Osei Nsiah- Ashanti region, Simon Ehomah, James Asiedu Kainyah and Mark Bismark Owusu and Jacob Wemegah – Western Region.

BY ANDREW NORTEY