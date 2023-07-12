Dagbon Forum, Konkomba youth condemn hate speech …vow to maintain peace

The Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) and Dag­bon Forum have condemned recent hate speeches on social media by indigenes of the two groups against each other.

According to the two organisa­tions, dissemination of hateful and divisive rhetoric on social media platforms had the tendency of stoking tension, threatening social cohesion, and inciting violence.

The two groups have, therefore, called on law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities to inves­tigate and take appropriate action against individuals found to be en­gaging in hate speech, in accordance with the country’s laws.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra yester­day by four executives of the two groups.

The signees are Jawol Bisunna Titus and Elvis Poliyeh Nagbija, President and General Secretary of KOYA, and Chief Sakoyanaa Ma­hama Iddrisu Sintaro and Ahmed Abdul-Razak De-Gangso, President and General Secretary of Dagbon Forum respectively.

It appealed to all members of the Konkomba and Dagomba com­munities to remain calm, exercise restraint, and reject the influence of those spreading hate speeches.

The statement said the two groups believed that respect, dia­logue, and unity were the founda­tions for building a peaceful society.

“It is crucial that we recognise the destructive intent behind these incitements and adopt a collective response based on reason and empathy.

We call upon responsible social media users to report any hate-filled content encountered online to the appropriate platforms,” it added.

By working together, the statement said the two groups were focused on preventing the proliferation of harmful speech and contribute to the creation of a safer and more inclusive digital environment.

It called on Konkomba and Dag­omba students and workers in both Konkomba and Dagomba areas to remain calm and continue with their daily routines without fear.

“We understand the importance of education and livelihoods, and we want to assure you that con­certed efforts are being made to safeguard your well-being.

We encourage all residents of the Northern Region to be cau­tious of rumours and misinforma­tion that may circulate during these challenging times,” the statement noted.

It urged the indigenes to verify information through reputable sources and refrain from engaging in activities that could escalate tensions or contribute to misunder­standings.

Furthermore, the statement im­plored the government, community leaders, religious groups, and civil society organisations to actively en­gage in promoting peace-building initiatives and fostering under­standing between the Konkomba and Dagomba communities.

“It is incumbent upon us to reject hate and actively seek paths toward sustainable peace and harmony. Safeguarding peace and ensuring the safety of all citizens is a shared responsibility that requires the active participation of all stake­holders,” it added.

The leadership and elders of both communities, the statement said, would continue to engage in areas of mutual interest including addressing high rates of food and nutrition insecurity, illiteracy, infant mortality, and general levels of underdevelopment and poverty.

“We urge all Konkombas and Dagbambas to go about their usual businesses and report anything suspicious to the security agencies.

KOYA and Dagbon Forum reit­erate our unwavering commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence between the Konkomba and Dag­omba communities,”

BY TIMES REPORTER