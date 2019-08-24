Thousands thrilled at August Worship

The atmosphere at the Maker’s House Chapel was charged, as thousands thronged the venue to have an encounter with God at the ninth edition of August Worship on Sunday.

This year’s event, under the theme, ‘Waiting in Worship’, was held at the Maker’s House Chapel International in Kwabenya Point 1, at 3pm.

However, hours ahead of the time scheduled for the event, the auditorium, together with the parking lots outside, were filled to capacity.

Interestingly, the organisers catered for kids, with their Kiddie Zone innovation, which ensured children were taught the word of God.

With such a charged environment, the event started with a prayer session, which was followed by choreography from the Addicted 2 Christ (A2C) team, to pave way for the moment everyone was waiting for.

The Love Creed, opened the curtains with an awe-inspiring praise and worship, which raised the energy levels in and outside the auditorium.

The man of the moment, Jeshurun Okyere, together with upcoming gospel artiste, Kyei Mensah, were first to perform, as they thrilled the gathering with an amazing display.

Jeshurun, then changed the regular order, went out of the auditorium to lead patrons outside in praise, a move which was received with a lot of applause.

He also performed some old and new songs like ‘Victory & Yahweh’, as well as collaboration with Joe Mettle on stage.

It was then time for ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hit maker, Joe Mettle, as usual, he unleashed some anointing onto the gathering with his superb delivery.

He blessed the gathering with songs like, ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Onwanwani’, ‘Turning around’ among some new songs from his Wind of Revival album.

The mantle of worship was handed over to the Ghanaian worship diva, Ceccy Twum, who also powered the gathering to another level of encounter with God, with rendition of some classic hymns.

Afy Douglas and Victoria Orenze had their turn to worship with thousands of young people gathered at the Maker’s House Chapel International.

Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye of the Maker’s House Chapel International, touched on the need to have an encounter with God during worship, and raised funds for Jeshurun Okyere Global Outreach (JOGO).

August Worship an annual gospel music concert which brings together Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life on one platform to celebrate Christ through praise and worship, and powered by JOGO with support from the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB).

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme