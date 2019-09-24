Preston dare City … in EFL Cup tie

MANCHESTER City will launch a defence of the EFL trophy at the Preston’s Deepdale Stadium this evening.

A scintillating display of attacking football saw City put eight past Watford without reply.

Preston come into the game in third place in the Championship and on the back of a 1-0 win away at Birmingham City.

Alex Neil’s Preston thrashed 2013 runners-up Bradford 4-0 in the second round on to progress, but will face a City team who scored 27 goals in six games against lower-league opposition last season.

This is the first time the two sides have met in more than a decade. Their last contest, an FA Cup fifth round tie also played at Deepdale, took place in February 2007. City won 3-1 that day, with Michael Ball, Stephen Ireland and an own goal enough for the victory after David Nugent had given the hosts an early lead.

European champions Liverpool were beaten by Chelsea in the third round last term, but will be expected to find life easier at League One outfit MK Dons on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the record eight-time winners of the competition.

City’s Aymeric Laporte (knee), John Stones (thigh) and Leroy Sane (knee) will all miss the game for City, while Preston’s centre-back and captain, Tom Clarke is out with a knee injury. Striker Louis Moult is also unavailable.

Manchester United will take on near neighbours Rochdale at Old Trafford tomorrow. – AFP