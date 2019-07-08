Pres in Niamey for AU summit, leaves for France today

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Accra on Saturday with a Ghanaian delegation to the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), being held in Niamey, the Republic of Niger.

The Summit would be used to officially launch the operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), after it achieved maturity on 30th May, this year when Ghana, being the 22nd Member-State deposited its instrument of ratification at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ghana is expected to be announced as the host country for the Secretariat of the AfCFTA, after coming top of the competition from Egypt, Ethiopia, Eswatini (formerly Lesotho), Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

President Akufo-Addo leaves Niger today to begin a three-day official visit to France, at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

In addition to holding bilateral talks with President Macron, aimed at deepening the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship between the two countries, President Akufo-Addo would meet with members of the Ghanaian community; deliver an address at the France-Ghana Business Forum; visit the Port of Marseille and hold meetings with French multinational companies such as Total and Société Générale.

The President would leave France on Thursday July 11, and proceed to take a week’s leave of absence, as part of his annual leave.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry respectively.

He would return to Ghana on July 18, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

BY TIMES REPORTER