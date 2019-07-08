Police urged to deal firmly with vigilantism

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) should stand firm to deal with vigilantism issues in the country, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of Special Group of Companies, has stated.

He said vigilantism impacted negatively on the country’s economy and must be dealt with swiftly before it got out of hand.

Dr Sarpong said this at the West African Security Service Association (WASSA) of the Airport Divisional Police Command in Accra last Friday.

The occasion which was on the theme” Consolidating Ideas Against vigilantism for National Safety”, brought together dignitaries from all walks of life. They were entertained with soothing music by the Police Central Band.

Dr Sarpong commended the personnel of the Police Service for their contribution in ensuring peace and stability in the country even at the peril of their lives.

He urged stakeholders to help support the Police Administration in combating issues of vigilantism in the country.

The Head of Legal and Prosecutions at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lydia Donkor, in her remarks, urged Ghanaians to be law abiding and avoid forming criminal groups whose actions infringed on human rights.

She said until Parliament passed the law regulating activities of vigilantism and its associate activities, the police would continue to deal with the menace with existing laws as contained in the Criminal Code.

“We are going to deal drastically with vigilante groups who equally engage in activities of land guards and armed robbery,” she added.

ACP Donkor commended the personnel of the Airport Command for reduction of crimes in the Division.

The Airport Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (Chief Supt), Bismark Agyapong, assured residents of the Police’s commitment in ensuring peace and stability in the area and its environs.

He said crime had become sophisticated, hence the collaboration of all citizenry was needed to reduce crimes.

The Divisional Commander urged personnel not to relent on their oars, but work harder to ensure continuous peace and stability in the country.

The Airport District Commander, Chief Supt Eric Asiedu, stressed the need for stakeholders to forge ahead and share ideas to end vigilantism

He said vigilantism was a threat to country’s democracy, adding that it behoves the citizenry to assist the police address the menace.



By Anita Nyarko Yirenkyi