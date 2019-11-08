No target for new GFA – O.B Amoah

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, has stated that the Committee has not set any targets for the new Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku.



He said the Committee has not met officially since the new Ghana Football Association begun work and they are yet to set any target.



“A statement was made on the floor of parliament and the media engaged one member who shared his views”.



“Nobody has set any target for the new Ghana Football Administration. The parliamentary committee youth, sports and culture hasn’t met to make such a decision”, he said on Anopa Bosuo Sports on Happy FM.



He urged Ghanaians to be patient with the new Ghana FA



“It is early days yet because they just started so let’s give them some time and I am positive that our football will be great”. –HappyGhana.com