Improve on revenue mobilisation–O.B. Amoah

The Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, has urged workers of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) to improve on their revenue mobilisation operations.

That, he said would help quicken the pace of government’s developmental vision in the area.

According to him, the progress of every nation depended on the efficient and effective operations of the government’s representatives in implementing policies without delay.

The minister was addressing the workers of AWMA in Accra on Friday as part of a working visit to acquaint himself with the activities and challenges faced in the assembly.

He inspected all the departments of the assembly and lauded them on their performance and achievements.

Mr Amoah noted that the assembly was formed barely a year ago but through its departments and units, various programmes and activities had been deployed in areas of health, agriculture, revenue mobilisation, sanitation and waste management, spatial planning and development among others.

This, he observed, had improved the living conditions of residents and indicated that the assembly would drum home key success stories if the indigenes and workers supported the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in executing her mandate.

“Residents must pay tax regularly to enable the assembly carry out developmental projects at a faster pace,” Mr Amoah said.

He called on other assemblies to emulate the good works of AWMA to supplement government’s effort in achieving the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.’

Ms Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah, the MCE of the area thanked the minister for the visit and promised to exercise her mandate to ensure the assembly becomes the focal point of progress.

She said the assembly would not relent on its effort in ensuring inclusive participation in national development, thus would continue to roll out policies that would improve skills development and reduce dependency on government for jobs.

BY JOYCELINE NATALLY CUDJOE