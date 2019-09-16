Deal with crime against citizens in rapid manner – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the police administration to deal with crimes against ordinary citizens in the same rapid manner it responds to attacks on police officers.

While commending the Police Service for the prompt response to the crimes against police officers recently, he said it was imperative for the police to treat similar crimes against ordinary citizens with same promptness.

He said these at the 49th cadet officer’s graduation parade in Accra yesterday where 149 officers graduated after six months of training.

The occasion brought dignitaries from all walks of life including Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence, members of the police management board, heads from other sister security agencies, and traditional rulers, among others.

President Akufo-Addo condemned the recent attacks on the police officers and indicated that such crimes would go unpunished.

“I assure the police service and the general public that in so far as we are a nation governed by the rule of law, such attacks will go unpunished. No one deserves to be killed under any criminal or extra-judicial circumstances,” he said

He said the police were not enemies of the public but rather, partners in the fight against crimes and called for strong collaboration between the police and the public in fighting crime.

The President stressed the need for the police to be professional at all times and maintain high level of discipline to win public confidence and support.

He said the police suffer low public image due to the involvement of some officers in corruption and entreated the top hierarchy of the police administration to lead the fight against corruption in the service.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s commitment in resourcing the police administration to enable it fight against crime in the communities

He said despite budgetary constraints, the government had procured more than 500 vehicles for the police administration and added that about 4,000 personnel were being recruited to beef up the Police Service.

The President announced plans by the government to procure three helicopters for the police, adding that about six police officers were being trained in South Africa as pilots.

As part of the occasion, Cadet Officer (CO) Theordora Ntiriwaa was presented with the best cadet officer award.

CO Peter Kwarteng was awarded the best Marksman, whilst the best in Command and Drill went to CO Mordzinu Yaw Norbert.

CO Ebenezer Kannor received the Commandant’s Special Award for Organisation and Leadership.

The Ghana Police Academy, formerly Ghana Police College, was established in 1959 and, since its inception, has run 49 courses.

The courses are career training programmes designed for qualified officers of the inspectorate rank who pass a competitive entrance examination.

Some of the major subjects were criminal investigations, intelligence, service instruction, practical police duties, crime scene management, police report writing, and ethics in policing.

