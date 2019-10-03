Be ambassadors for election of MMDCEs —Local Govt Minister appeals to chiefs

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has urged paramount chiefs in the country to be ambassadors of the campaign for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

She explained that the election of MMDECs would make them more accountable to the chiefs in particular and citizens as a whole, hence the need for all Ghanaians to support the campaign.

Hajia Alima made the appeal yesterday, in Tamale, when she paid a courtesy call on the Yaa-Naa, Mahama Abukari, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The minister said that the elections of MMDCEs would not only bring governance closer to the grass roots.

Hajia Alima indicated that President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has kick-started the process that would lead to the election of MMDCEs, saying it was now left with the citizens to endorse it come December 17.

She, therefore, entreated chiefs to call on their people to turn out in their numbers and vote at the referendum.

Hajia Alima said that the required per cent for the referendum is 40 per cent turnout and 75 per cent for yes votes and chiefs should help to meet the target.

Hajia Alima stressed that the election of MMDCEs would strengthen and promote good governance in the country.

She asked traditional rulers to support the fight against open defecation and other insanitary activities in the region.

Halia Alima urged house owners to provide toilets and asked the assemblies to enforce bye-laws on sanitation.

The overlord of Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari, said he would support the referendum on election of MMDCEs, adding that the move if successful, would be an effective way of selecting or choosing leaders, who would help accelerate development at the local level.

Yaa-Naa commended the government for ensuring peace and unity in Dagbon and the entire country.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, who accompanied the minister, said election should be viewed as means to empower citizens.

He said that election of MMDCEs would offer opportunity to chiefs and residents to decide who should be their leaders.

Hajia Alima and her entourage earlier called on the Mion-Laana and addressed staff of Tamale, Mion and Yendi assemblies.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE