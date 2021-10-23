‘Dirty’ slap lands chainsaw operator in trouble

Mr. Kwaku Mensah, 35, chainsaw operator, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Ms. Akua Kyerewaa, 36, at Wassa Essaman in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, on Sunday, has been arrested and placed in custody at the Daboase Distict Police Command.

The suspect, police explained, murdered Kyerewaa following frequent misunderstanding over step-children and fled Wassa Essaman but was later arrested on Wednesday, by the Daboase police in his hideout at Agona Kwanyako, in the Central Region,

Multiple sources said that, Kyerewaa slapped her boyfriend first in the course of a quarrel and he also replied and the deceased fell. But the police told The Spectator that investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

In an interview, the Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer,Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said that, at about 8.30am on Sunday, October 17, the police received the information from Silas Kwofie, the ex-regent of Wassa Essaman that Kyerewaa had been found dead in a bush at the outskirts of the town.

The police, she said, rushed to the area and found Kyerewaa dead and lying in a supine position with blood and foam oozing from the mouth in a nearby hush near Italy Street at suburb of Wassa Essaman.

DSP Adiku said that an uncle of Kyerewaa, Mr. Peter Barnes, confirmed the identity of the deceased and that she had five children.

“Inspection of the body of the deceased by police revealed bruises on the face and neck, which suggest foul play. However, the police could not ascertain any clue as the scene was disturbed by the village folks.” she told The Spectator.

Giving further details, DSP Adiku narrated that investigations revealed that the deceased, for sometime now, lived in her house with her boyfriend, Kwaku Mensah, a chainsaw operator and a native of Egyaa Number ‘2’ in the Central Region.

She said, they both had children from their previous relationships who were living with them but they had misunderstandings over their step children , and as a result, Kyerewaa threatened to evict Mensah from the house at Italy Street, Wassa Essaman.

DSP Adiku again said that, at about 6pm on Saturday, the two returned from the farm with similar misunderstanding which was not resolved, only to find the body of Akua Kyerewaa in a bush dead, about 100 metres away from their residence the following day.

“It was also realised that the boyfriend had parked all his belongings from the room of the deceased.” she told this reporter.

