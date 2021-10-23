‘Dirty’ slap lands chainsaw operator in trouble

Mr. Kwaku Mensah, 35, chainsaw  operator,  who allegedly  murdered  his girlfriend, Ms. Akua Kyerewaa, 36,  at Wassa Essaman in the Wassa East District of  the Western Region,  on Sunday, has been arrested and placed  in custody at the Daboase Distict Police Command.

The suspect, police explained,  murdered  Kyerewaa  following frequent  misunderstanding  over step-children and fled  Wassa Essaman  but was later arrested  on Wednesday, by the Daboase police  in  his hideout at  Agona Kwanyako, in the Central Region, 

Multiple sources said that, Kyerewaa slapped her boyfriend first in the course of a quarrel and he also replied and the deceased fell. But the police told The Spectator that investigations were ongoing.

Related Articles

Meanwhile,  the body of the deceased has since been  deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

In an interview, the Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer,Deputy Superintendent  of Police  (DSP)  Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said that, at  about  8.30am  on Sunday, October 17, the police received the  information from Silas Kwofie,  the ex-regent of Wassa Essaman that  Kyerewaa had been found dead in a bush at the outskirts of  the town.

The police, she said, rushed  to  the area and  found Kyerewaa dead and  lying in a supine position with blood and foam oozing from the mouth in a nearby hush near Italy Street at suburb of Wassa Essaman.

DSP Adiku said that an uncle  of Kyerewaa,  Mr. Peter Barnes, confirmed the identity  of the  deceased and that  she had  five children.

“Inspection  of the body of the deceased by police revealed  bruises on the face and neck,  which suggest foul play. However,  the police could not ascertain any clue as  the scene was disturbed by the village folks.” she told The Spectator.

Giving further details, DSP Adiku narrated that investigations revealed  that the deceased,  for sometime now, lived  in  her house  with her boyfriend, Kwaku Mensah,  a chainsaw operator and a native of Egyaa Number  ‘2’  in the Central  Region.

She said, they both had  children from their previous relationships who were living with them but  they had misunderstandings over their  step children , and as a result,  Kyerewaa threatened to evict Mensah from the house  at Italy Street, Wassa Essaman.

DSP Adiku again said that, at about 6pm  on Saturday,  the two returned from the farm with similar misunderstanding which was not resolved, only to find  the body of Akua  Kyerewaa in a bush dead, about 100 metres away from their residence the following day.

“It was also realised that the boyfriend had parked  all his belongings from the room of the deceased.” she told this reporter.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Sekondi

Show More
Back to top button