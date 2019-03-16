Foriegn

Bangladesh cricket team escape shooting at mosque

GT ONLINE March 16, 2019
Bangladesh’s cricket team have escaped a fatal shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 49 people were killed in “terrorist attacks” at two mosques, while more than 40 people are seriously injured.

The Bangladesh team arrived at the Al Noor mosque, near the Hagley Oval – the venue of Saturday’s now cancelled third Test – when the shooting started.

“Entire team got saved from active shooters,” tweeted batsman Tamim Iqbal.

Wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim tweeted that the team was “extremely lucky” and he “never wants to see these things happen again”.

Bangladesh Cricket says the team is “safely back in the hotel” and the team will travel home “in the coming days.”

Mohammed Isam, the Bangladesh correspondent for ESPN, told the BBC he was with the players at the time of the shooting.

“I saw them get out of the parking lot, within five minutes one of the players [Iqbal] called me for help – he said save us, we are in big trouble someone is shooting.” said Isam. –BBC

