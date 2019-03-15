2020 elections will be devoid of snatching ballot boxes–Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has avowed that the 2020 elections will be contest of records and ideas devoid of snatching of ballot boxes.



“That is why it is much more important that we let the NDC understand that the era where ballot boxes are snatched is past,” he said.



Mr Awuku entreated members of the party at all levels to protect the 2020 elections just as they would protect their family members saying, “We owe the next elections to the next generation of our country.”



“Let us offer our party the biggest support and encouragement, it has not been easy since we came in, but when you have a government that is determined to achieve for its people regardless of the obstacles, and regardless of the challenges, we are always determined to move beyond our comfort zone.



“The elephant cannot be intimidated by the umbrella, the fact that we are determined and willing to go by the rule of law does not mean anybody should attempt to intimidate the NPP and its supporters, the party cannot be intimidated in opposition and won the 2016 elections against all odds,” Mr Awuku pointed out.



Madam Paulina Abayage, the Regional Minister said, “Our challenges in the region is not the NDC, they do not come anywhere near us, if we have been losing seats, is because of us, is not because of the NDC.



“Planting for Food and Jobs has helped over 60,000 people in the region, as I speak with you, almost 100 communities in the region have been given out for rural electrification and the NPP is on the roadmap of winning the heart of the electorates in the region, which promises to translate into votes,” she touted. –GNA