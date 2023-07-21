World leaders urged to fight violence against women, young girls

First Lady of Rwanda, Mrs Jeanette Kagame, has called on world leaders to share the responsibility of fighting all forms of violence against women and young girls.

According to her, if crisis of vulnerable people were globally shared, such occurrences would drastically reduce to make the world safer for women and children.

“In times where the world is already weakened by devastative occurrences, who gains when women and girls who make up more than half of the population of communities worldwide are disempowered and victimised?” she quizzed.

Mrs Kagame made the call at the Global Crisis plenary session of the ongoing Women Deliv­er (WD) conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

She stated that in the event of disaster or other global disrup­tions, a person’s gender, origin, race, health status and financial strength would determine the ex­tent of misfortune the individual experiences.

She therefore underscored the need for all persons with the power to effect change to ensure they do not pretend to bear no influence over who gets to suffer the least and who must endure the most.

“Are we really that apathetic to the fate of women and girls that we wish to consider gender equality to be solely a female issue as opposed to a moral human issue? We do not have the luxury of time considering our current pace.”

FROM RAISSA SAMBOU, KIGALI, RWANDA