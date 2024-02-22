The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has assured of the region’s preparedness to host a successful 67th Independence Day Anniversary celebration to be held for the first time in the Eastern region.

He said all protocol arrangements and plans had been put in place to receive the several guest who would be visiting the region from across the world, and assured of a smooth event.

Mr Seth Acheampong made this known during a media briefing on activities lined up to commemorate the day.

He called on the general public and the media to comply with the protocols to enable the smooth organisation and celebration of the day.

He outlined other activities, including February, 28, Christiansburg cross road shooting incident, to be commemorated on Wednesday, February, 28, 2024, at the Freedom Monument at Osu and an Anniversary Debate to be held at the Koforidua Technical University at the Abba Bentil Hall.

He also mentioned an Investment Forum will be held at the Regional Coordinating Council on Thursday, February, 29 this year.

The Minister revealed that there would be a National Flag Hoisting Day nationwide where 4000 flags would be hoisted to commemorate the anniversary on Friday, March 1, 2024, adding that subsequently, there would be a faith-based worship day across the country where all Muslims would offer a National thanksgiving prayers to thank Allah for helping the country to be united and focused for the past 67 years.

“President will also honour some deserving school children who have excelled in their academics with the President’s Award on the same day.”

He revealed that the Eastern Regional Tourism Authority had been tasked to initiate a tour of the region for the guests who would be visiting the region and indigenes who would be interested in taking part in the domestic tour.

He said on Saturday, March 2, 2024, Clean Ghana day campaign would be held across the region, and all assemblies to ensure that the region was clean to host guests during the celebrations.

“A musical concert, Security Fitness match, National Christian Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving across the country, Quizzes by schools, Wear Ghana Day, Fireworks by Ghana Armed Forces, Reenactment of Independence Declaration, Football Tournament as well as Boxing contest, among other activities, would also be held to mark the Independence Anniversary,” he said.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA